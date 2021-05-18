Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.60 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.010-0.020 EPS.

MODN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. 430,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,865. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $189,432.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.