Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.