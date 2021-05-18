Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MONRY stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

