Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

MONRY stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Moncler has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $65.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

