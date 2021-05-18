Monro (MNRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monro stock opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

