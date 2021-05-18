Morgan Stanley Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $154.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.65.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $148.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -827.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,695,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,573,000 after buying an additional 625,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,607,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,005,000 after purchasing an additional 191,666 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

