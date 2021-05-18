Morgan Stanley Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target to $62.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.55% from the company’s current price.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $83,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,019 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after acquiring an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

