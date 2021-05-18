Morgan Stanley Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $140.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,536. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $128.25.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.