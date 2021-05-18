Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

MSGM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.19. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.20. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $38.00.

MSGM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Motorsport Games in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

