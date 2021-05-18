Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20. Motorsport Games has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGM shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

