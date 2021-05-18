Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $2.05 at Alliance Global Partners

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $2.05 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motus GI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motus GI will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 493,588 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

