Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,299 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,376,164 shares of company stock worth $88,969,289 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

