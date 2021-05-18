Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

