Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomura presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

