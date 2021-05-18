Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE EBS opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

