Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 867 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV stock opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $252.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.