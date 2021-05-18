M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MTB stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,101. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

