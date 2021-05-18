M&T Bank Corp Has $286.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634,882 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $286,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. 870,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

