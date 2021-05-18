M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,871 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,360 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $56,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.45. 9,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.44 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

