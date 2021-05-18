M&T Bank Corp Sells 29,153 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,153 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $44,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Avion Wealth grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667,191. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

