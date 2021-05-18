MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.99

Shares of MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 21643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on MTN Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Get MTN Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.