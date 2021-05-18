Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 0.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of FTS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. 5,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,527. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

