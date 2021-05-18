Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MBIO stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a market cap of $243.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 856,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

