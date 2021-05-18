MVL Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,318.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, MVL has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $194.65 million and $1,318.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00085726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00022300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.74 or 0.01347859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00065208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00115249 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,766,018,329 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

