Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 13,007 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00.

Natera stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.19. 600,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,943. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8,039.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 147,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

