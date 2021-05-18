National Bank Financial Boosts Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Price Target to C$9.75

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$9.75 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a buy rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Medical Facilities stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$3.65 and a 12-month high of C$7.99. The stock has a market cap of C$228.01 million and a P/E ratio of 26.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.21%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

