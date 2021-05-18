National Bank Financial Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.06.

Shares of PXT stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.38. 1,000,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,137. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. Parex Resources has a one year low of C$12.05 and a one year high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.07.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

