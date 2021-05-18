National Bank Financial Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Sector Perform

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $101.80 to $117.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $81.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

