National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.94.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.33.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

