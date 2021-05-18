National Bankshares Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$14.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$14.50 price target (up from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

Shares of TCN opened at C$13.20 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$7.58 and a twelve month high of C$13.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.36.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

