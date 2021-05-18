National Bankshares Lowers Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$30.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$31.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Parex Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.17.

TSE PXT traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.21. 787,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,048. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.63. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.05 and a 1-year high of C$24.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.07.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$218.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 3.3299998 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 32,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.66, for a total value of C$757,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares in the company, valued at C$8,359,835.12.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

