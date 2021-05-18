National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 7th

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of -71.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National CineMedia to earn ($0.05) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

NCMI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $361.33 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,180,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,201,793 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCMI. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.45.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

