National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

NHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NHI stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

