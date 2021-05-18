Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 2,884 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

Shares of STE stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.91. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

