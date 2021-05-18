Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

