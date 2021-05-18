Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.29 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

