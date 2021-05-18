Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.90 Million Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.59% of Albany International worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $92.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In other news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

