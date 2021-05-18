Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,644 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

KMX opened at $124.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.79 and a 52 week high of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

