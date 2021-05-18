Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.19.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Navient alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,692 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $35,524,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,722,000 after purchasing an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.39. 1,992,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,185. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.