NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get NCC Group alerts:

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £820.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 144 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.21 ($4.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 274.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.