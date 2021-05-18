nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Raised to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.63.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of nCino stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average of $72.02. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nCino by 146.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,723,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.