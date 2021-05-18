nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Upgraded to Buy at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of NCNO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. nCino has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,886.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $128,060.00. Insiders have sold 404,171 shares of company stock valued at $27,500,036 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth $2,244,000. Accenture plc bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

