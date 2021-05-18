Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Nearmap (OTCMKTS:NEAPF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nearmap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Nearmap alerts:

Nearmap stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Nearmap has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Nearmap Ltd provides online aerial photomaps in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. Its solutions are used in the architecture and engineering, construction, insurance and financial services, property and real estate, roofing, solar, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, and utilities, as well as government sector.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nearmap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nearmap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.