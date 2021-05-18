Neeraj Sahejpal Sells 19,022 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neeraj Sahejpal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

Shares of Energous stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 1,133,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,642. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WATT shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 162.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

