Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$74.69 during midday trading on Thursday. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.19.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

