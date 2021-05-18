Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.
NEO stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
