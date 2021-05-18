Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) PT Raised to C$27.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEO stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. Neo Performance Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$7.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$676.53 million and a P/E ratio of -11.05.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

