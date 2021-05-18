NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Earnings Results

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $6.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $32.17 EPS.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 104,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,478. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.72. NetEase has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTES. Barclays increased their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.98.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

