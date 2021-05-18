Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,062 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $488.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.86 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

