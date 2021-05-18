NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Releases Earnings Results

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NRBO stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,875. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

