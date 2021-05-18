New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben Sells 1,694 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 789,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,342. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

