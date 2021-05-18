New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.85.

New Relic stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,830 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

